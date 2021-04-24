F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.