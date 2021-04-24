F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.