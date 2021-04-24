Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.52 and traded as high as C$7.67. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 158,629 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$682.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.