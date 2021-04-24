Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 63,861 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.