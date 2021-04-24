Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 201.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE BCC opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

