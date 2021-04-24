Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.