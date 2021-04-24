Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

