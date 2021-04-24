Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,976 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 772.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $166.97 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

