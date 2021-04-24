Exane Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 5.1% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

