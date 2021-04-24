Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.07 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 696,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,278. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

