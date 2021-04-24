Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 118.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 33,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 43.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,774.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $212.10 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

