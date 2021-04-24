Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

