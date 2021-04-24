Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR opened at $99.15 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,374,860 shares of company stock valued at $218,384,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.