Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $488.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.81. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

