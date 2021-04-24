Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

