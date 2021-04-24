Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $84.22 million and $1.61 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00270558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.24 or 0.01020112 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,614.89 or 1.00373858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00621391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

