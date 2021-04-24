ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.