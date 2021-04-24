Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

