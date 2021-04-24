Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

