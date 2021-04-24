Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

