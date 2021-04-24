Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

