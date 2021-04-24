Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $223.25 and last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 18262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.63.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

