EOSDT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $760,998.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $760,998.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00270781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00647815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.25 or 0.99916295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.43 or 0.01031792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.