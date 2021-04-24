EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,359 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

