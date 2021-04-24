Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $95.86

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $95.86 or 0.00194071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $171.85 million and $7.16 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.