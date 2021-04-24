Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.09.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

