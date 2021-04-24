Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

GMVHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Entain has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

