EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

