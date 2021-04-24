Enigma (ENG) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.63 or 0.00499967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030588 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.27 or 0.03098983 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

