ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of E opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

ENI Company Profile

