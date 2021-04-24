ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
E has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Shares of E opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.
ENI Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.