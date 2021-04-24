Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.