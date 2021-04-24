Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

