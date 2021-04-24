Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

