Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $928,620 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $148.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

