Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

SITM stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

