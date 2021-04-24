Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

