Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. General Dynamics accounts for 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $186.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.