Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,993 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

BX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

