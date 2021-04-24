Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

