Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

EKTAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 7,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Elekta AB has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

