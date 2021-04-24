Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

EA stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.