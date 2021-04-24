Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,420 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

