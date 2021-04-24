Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

