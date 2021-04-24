EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $25.00. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDRVF shares. UBS Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

