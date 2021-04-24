Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60.

Broadcom stock opened at $466.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.08. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

