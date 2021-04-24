East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $74.05

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $71.20. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 5,659 shares traded.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

