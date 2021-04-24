Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Sells $40,317.20 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 212,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $552.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.