Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

