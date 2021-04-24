E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

FRA EOAN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.07 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,711,971 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.39 and a 200-day moving average of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

