E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

FRA EOAN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.07 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,711,971 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.39 and a 200-day moving average of €9.13.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.