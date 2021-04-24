DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of €141.41 and a 200 day moving average of €138.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

