DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 585,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

